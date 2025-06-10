Pakistan’s healthcare budget below 1% of GDP: A wake-up call for reform

Pakistan spends less than 1% of its GDP on health, which affects the quality of medical services. This low investment limits access and quality of care for many people. The government needs to increase health funding to better serve the growing population’s needs.

The doctor-to-patient ratio is very poor. The survey shows only one doctor for every 750,000 people. This makes it difficult for patients to get timely medical attention. Despite this, the number of doctors has increased by over 20,000 last year. Now, Pakistan has a total of 319,000 registered doctors, which is a positive step forward.

The health budget for this year is Rs925 billion. However, this amount remains insufficient to meet the increasing demand for health services. The limited funds result in underdeveloped hospitals and clinics, especially in rural areas. More investment is crucial to improve healthcare facilities across the country.

There has been growth in other healthcare workers too. The country now has 39,088 dentists, 138,000 nurses, 46,801 midwives, and 29,000 lady health workers. These professionals help improve healthcare access, especially in underserved regions. Their presence is vital for maternal and child health services.

Pakistan has 1,696 hospitals and 5,434 Basic Health Units (BHUs). Despite this infrastructure, child mortality remains high. Every year, 50 out of 1,000 infants die due to preventable causes. Still, life expectancy has increased to about 67 and a half years, showing some progress. However, much work remains to provide better healthcare for all Pakistanis.