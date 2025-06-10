Government raises salaries of senate chairman and NA speaker to Rs 1.3 million

The government approved a big salary increase for the Senate chairman and the National Assembly (NA) speaker. Their pay will rise from Rs 205,000 to Rs 1.3 million. This change makes their monthly salaries five times higher. The increase also includes a 50% allowance, adding Rs 650,000. The new salaries will start in January 2025. A notification was issued on May 29 to confirm this decision.

This is the first raise for these positions since January 2016. A senior official from the National Assembly confirmed the update. Before this, salaries of federal cabinet members increased by up to 188% in March 2025. The government’s recent moves seem to boost the pay of top officials quickly. Many see this as a big change in a short time.

However, not everyone supports this increase. Senior PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique criticized the decision. He called the raise “incomprehensible” and said it lacked moral justification. He shared his concerns on social media. Rafique said such a big increase was hard to understand.

Many people feel the government should have been more careful. Critics argue that such raises may hurt public trust. They believe public servants should focus on service, not high salaries. Still, the government insists the raise is justified. They say it reflects the importance of these roles.

In conclusion, the salary hike has sparked mixed reactions. While some support it, others criticize the move. The decision highlights ongoing debates about government pay and public money.