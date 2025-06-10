Gold prices drop 6,100 rupees per tola, now at 352,300 rupees in Pakistan

According to the Gold and Jewelry Association of Pakistan, there has been a significant decline in gold prices across the country. Today, the price of one tola of gold decreased by 6,100 rupees, bringing it down to 352,300 rupees. This marks a notable reduction, providing relief to consumers and investors who were watching the market closely.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold has also decreased by 5,230 rupees, now valued at 302,040 rupees. This sharp drop is attributed to various factors, including fluctuations in international markets and changing economic conditions within the country.

On the international front, gold prices have also experienced a decline. Currently, gold is trading at $3,339 per ounce, which is 61 dollars lower than previous rates. The global decrease is influenced by factors such as strengthening of the dollar, changes in interest rates, and geopolitical developments.

Market analysts suggest that these price fluctuations are part of a broader trend influenced by both domestic and international factors. They advise consumers, jewelers, and investors to monitor the situation carefully, as gold prices are expected to remain volatile in the near future.

Overall, this decline in gold prices may encourage increased buying activity, especially among those looking to invest or purchase jewelry at more affordable rates. However, ongoing economic developments could impact the trend further.