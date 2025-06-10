Opposition bet on Pakistan’s default, says information minister Atta Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar has accused opposition leaders of betting on Pakistan’s economic default, saying their negative expectations have proven wrong. Speaking to the media in Islamabad, he stated that Pakistan is now moving towards economic stability after narrowly avoiding default.

He expressed optimism about the upcoming federal budget, calling it “one of the best budgets.” He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has always focused on providing relief to the people. According to him, inflation has decreased, and overall economic growth has improved.

Atta Tarar criticized the opposition’s recent press conference, saying it was disappointing. He claimed the opposition lacked proper economic data and had no serious preparation regarding the budget. He urged them to be more responsible and come forward with constructive suggestions.

The minister emphasized that despite facing severe economic challenges, the government managed to pull the country back from the brink of default. He accused opposition leaders of hoping for failure, instead of supporting national recovery.

Interestingly, Tarar praised the opposition’s behavior during the India-Pakistan tensions, saying they showed maturity during that crisis. However, he stressed that economic recovery requires similar national unity and seriousness in all matters.