PM Shehbaz calls economic indicators ‘satisfactory’, urges unity for growth

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan’s economic indicators are “satisfactory,” and now is the time to move forward. He highlighted growth in exports, remittances, and IT exports, expressing optimism about Pakistan’s economic direction.

Addressing a federal cabinet meeting before the budget presentation, the Prime Minister emphasized the resilience shown by the nation over the past year. He acknowledged that ordinary citizens, especially the salaried class, had borne heavy burdens during tough times but remained committed. He noted, “Now is the time to focus on economic progress after stabilization.”

The Prime Minister strongly condemned the violence in Palestine and Kashmir, calling for a global ceasefire. “The international community must use its influence to stop the bloodshed,” he said. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support for oppressed people in both regions.

Shehbaz Sharif praised the nation’s unity during past crises and said this unity must continue to push Pakistan ahead economically. He added, “This moment comes once in centuries. We must not waste it.” He described the current phase as a turning point for the country’s development.

He also addressed concerns over water threats, assuring that Pakistan will protect its rights over every drop. Thanking the finance team, ministers, and water experts for their efforts, he said he was confident that Pakistan would succeed in all national challenges with hard work and unity.