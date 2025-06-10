PTI rejects economic survey 2024–25, terms it a “cover-up of failure”

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders strongly criticized the Economic Survey 2024–25, calling it misleading and disconnected from reality. At a press conference, PTI’s Sheikh Waqas Akram and Omar Ayub Khan said the survey painted a false picture. They claimed that 30 million people had fallen below the poverty line in the past three years.

PTI accused the government of worsening economic conditions. They said economic growth remained at just 1.5%, while inflation stood at 11.5%. People are switching to solar energy because electricity has become unaffordable. The party questioned why inflation figures were not addressed first in the survey presentation.

Highlighting agriculture, PTI blamed the 13% decline in the sector on “anti-farmer policies.” They doubted the government’s claim of 40% livestock growth. PTI said no natural disaster had occurred, so the sharp drop was policy-driven. They also called the reported growth in small industries untrue and misleading.

Omar Ayub mocked the government by saying crop growth was negative, but the donkey population increased. He said purchasing power had dropped sharply since March 2022. According to PTI, basic items like tea had become unaffordable for the average citizen due to high prices.

Both leaders raised concerns about emigration. They said 3.2 million people had left Pakistan due to economic pressure and lack of jobs. PTI warned that more people might leave soon. They claimed that even government lawmakers were now avoiding public interaction due to public anger.