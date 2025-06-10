PSX hits record high as investors cheer pre-budget momentum

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) reached a historic peak on Tuesday, boosted by strong investor sentiment ahead of the 2025-26 federal budget. The KSE-100 index jumped by 782.56 points during intra-day trading, reaching 122,423.56 points — a 0.64% gain from the previous close.

After the Eidul Adha holidays, the market opened with strong momentum. It briefly touched an intraday high of 122,611.53 points. Investor confidence was further fueled by Monday’s release of the Economic Survey 2024-25, which laid the groundwork for budget expectations.

The rally was also backed by healthy trading volumes. Over 144 million shares changed hands, with the total trade value hitting Rs 7.78 billion. The PSX has been maintaining an upward trend, gaining 1,950 points last week and closing at 121,641 on June 4.

Positive economic signals strengthened market optimism. These included successful budget discussions with the IMF, an $800 million funding package from the Asian Development Bank, and a Rs1.275 trillion circular debt deal with banks. Inflation also eased to 3.5%, petroleum sales rose by 10% year-on-year, and the trade deficit dropped by 23% month-on-month.

Commercial banks, power companies, fertiliser firms, and food producers led the gains across sectors. However, the State Bank’s reserves dipped slightly by $7 million to $11.5 billion. Meanwhile, foreign investors sold $14.7 million worth of stocks — higher than the previous week.