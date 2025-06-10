Jam Kamal launches PharmEx Pakistan to boost pharma exports to $3 billion

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan has announced the near-launch of PharmEx Pakistan. This is a new Pharma Export Promotion Council under the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP). The minister praised the sector’s growth and promised full government support. He said the pharmaceutical industry has strong potential to grow exports.

While speaking at a presentation by PPMA Chairman Touqeerul Haq, the minister highlighted growing trade ties with Afghanistan. He shared optimism that pharma exports will increase as relations improve. Haq explained that PharmEx Pakistan will help raise exports from $700 million to $3 billion. He also credited the minister’s timely support for saving the sector from losses.

PharmEx Pakistan will improve regulatory practices and market access. It aims to boost the global visibility of Pakistani medicines. It will also help meet international standards and promote quality exports. As part of this plan, an Exporter Facilitation Desk will be set up in the ministry to solve urgent issues quickly.

Separately, the health minister met with PPMA to discuss key challenges in the pharma sector. They focused on revising drug rules and producing local Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). The minister stressed the need for self-reliance in pharmaceutical ingredients. He urged DRAP to plan a Naphtha Cracker facility for local raw material production.

To improve drug safety, the health minister introduced a new trace-and-track system. This system will use barcodes to verify medicines through mobile phones. It aims to ensure quality and protect consumers from fake drugs. Overall, these moves show the government’s strong focus on boosting pharma exports and local production.