Areas with unpaid electricity bills to face continued load shedding: Finance minister

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has announced that load shedding will continue in areas where electricity bills are not paid. He made this statement while answering questions after the Economic Survey press conference held in Islamabad. He emphasized that electricity supply cannot be guaranteed in places where consumers fail to pay for the service.

He further stated that defense expenses, including potential war costs with India, are not a major issue. These will be factored into next year’s federal budget. This shows the government’s intention to maintain financial readiness while managing other economic pressures.

In response to concerns about mismanagement, the minister said PASSCO had become a hub of corruption, but the government now plans to eliminate such practices. The ministry is focused on reforms to ensure efficiency and transparency in state-run institutions.

Speaking on climate challenges, the minister revealed that $600 to $700 million will be spent annually on climate-related projects. He warned that continued population growth at 2.55% could worsen the country’s future, urging urgent attention to this issue.

He also highlighted some positive progress. The tax-to-GDP ratio has reached a five-year high, and the government plans to reduce bureaucracy by rightsizing 43 ministries and 200 departments gradually. This reflects ongoing efforts to improve economic performance and reduce unnecessary government spending.