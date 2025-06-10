Scorching heatwave grips Punjab until june 12, authorities warn of severe health risks

Punjab is currently facing a severe heatwave, which is expected to last until at least June 12, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). Temperatures in many cities are 4 to 7°C above normal, creating dangerous conditions for residents. The city of Sargodha recorded the highest temperature on Monday, hitting a scorching 47°C.

Major cities like Lahore, Multan, and Faisalabad are also under intense heat, with temperatures hovering around 45°C. Other districts, including Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh, and Mandi Bahauddin, are experiencing 40°C to 42°C. Southern Punjab, especially Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, and Dera Ghazi Khan, is expected to suffer the most from this heatwave. Gilgit-Baltistan has also been warned of a similar rise in temperatures, which may lead to faster glacier melting.

In response, PDMA has placed all departments on high alert. Emergency steps are being taken. These include providing clean drinking water in Cholistan, setting up heatstroke counters in hospitals, and stocking essential medicines. The public has been warned through social media and urged to stay cautious, especially during peak sunlight hours (10 am to 4 pm).

PDMA has issued a public advisory, urging people to avoid outdoor work, wear light cotton clothing, and stay well-hydrated. Special care is advised for children, the elderly, and those with existing health problems. In case of symptoms like dizziness or fainting, citizens are advised to call the emergency helpline 1129 immediately.

Meanwhile, the Economic Survey 2024-25 reveals worrying climate trends. 2024 was Pakistan’s ninth warmest year on record. July was the second-hottest July in 64 years, and October broke all previous records, with temperatures rising 2.48°C above average. These figures show that extreme weather is becoming more frequent and dangerous.