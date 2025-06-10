‘Build together, grow together’: Zardari highlights path to national prosperity

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari has called for collective efforts to strengthen Pakistan’s economy and work toward national prosperity. Speaking at Aiwan-e-Sadr during a special Eid ul-Azha gathering with PPP leaders and workers, he emphasized that unity, development, and farmer support are key to achieving long-term stability.

The president extended Eid greetings to the attendees and praised PPP workers for their loyalty, calling them the party’s strength during difficult times. He encouraged them to remain steadfast and actively contribute to the nation’s progress, not just politically but through community service and economic initiatives.

Highlighting agriculture as the backbone of the national economy, Zardari stressed the need for practical support to farmers. He said investing in modern farming techniques, irrigation, and rural infrastructure would not only uplift rural communities but also boost overall economic productivity.

In addition to domestic matters, President Zardari also spoke about rising extremism in India. He expressed deep concern over the increasing marginalization of Indian minorities, especially Muslims and Christians, under the Hindutva ideology. He warned that such ideologies pose a serious threat to peace and stability in the region.

Zardari concluded by underscoring the rich historical, religious, and cultural heritage of Muslims in the subcontinent. He urged political and community leaders to promote tolerance, unity, and economic self-reliance to secure a better future for Pakistan.