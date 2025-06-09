Benazir Taleemi Wazaif enrolls over two million children

As part of its continued efforts to promote inclusive and equitable quality education, the government has enrolled over two million children from underprivileged families under the Benazir Taleemi Wazaif Programme during the FY 2025.

According to Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25 unveiled by Finance Minister, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, a total of 2,002,919 children are now benefiting from Conditional Cash Transfers (CCT) aimed at improving school enrolment, attendance, and academic progression across primary, secondary, and higher secondary levels.

Launched in 2012 and expanded nationwide in 2021, the programme, operating under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), is a key component of Pakistan’s strategy to achieve Universal Primary Education under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

By offering quarterly stipends and targeted incentives, especially for girls, the initiative is helping bridge educational gaps and foster long-term human capital development.

The Benazir Taleemi Wazaif initiative provides quarterly stipends to parents or guardians of school-going children in BISP beneficiary households. At the primary level, boys receive Rs 2,500 per quarter, while girls receive Rs 3,000. At the secondary level, the stipend is Rs 3,500 for boys and Rs 4,000 for girls, and at the higher secondary level, boys receive Rs 4,500 while girls receive Rs 5,000.

To encourage girls’ progression in school, a one-time bonus of Rs 3,000 is also awarded upon graduation from primary school.

According to the Economic Survey, the highest number of enrolled children were recorded in Punjab (754,044), followed by Sindh (628,536), and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (367,108). Other regions include Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Islamabad Capital Territory, where the programme continues to expand its reach.

During the first nine months of the current fiscal year, the government disbursed Rs 57.17 billion under the Taleemi Wazaif programme, with an additional Rs. 27 billion planned for release by June 2025. These investments reflect the government’s commitment to breaking the cycle of poverty through education and empowering the next generation with the skills needed for a productive future.

By reducing financial barriers and incentivizing school attendance, especially for girls, the Benazir Taleemi Wazaif Programme plays a vital role in enhancing educational outcomes and building a skilled, educated society that aligns with Pakistan’s long-term development goals.