Pakistan records 9th hottest year in 2024 as temperatures soar: Survey

Pakistan experienced its ninth warmest year on record in 2024, with the national average temperature reaching 23.52°C – 0.71°C higher than the long-term average, according to the Economic Survey 2024-25 report issued on Monday.

The alarming data reveals an accelerating warming trend across most regions of the country.

July 2024 was particularly extreme, becoming the second-hottest July in 64 years with temperatures 1.26°C above normal.

October broke all records as the hottest October ever recorded, with temperatures soaring 2.48°C above average.

November continued this worrying trend with significantly warmer-than-average conditions nationwide.

The report highlights dramatic regional variations. Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) suffered the most intense warming at 1.40°C above average, making it the region’s third hottest year ever recorded.

Gilgit-Baltistan followed closely with temperatures 1.25°C higher than normal.

Surprisingly, Punjab was the only region that bucked the trend, experiencing slightly cooler conditions at 0.13°C below average.

Month-by-month analysis shows a volatile climate pattern. While March and April provided brief relief with cooler temperatures, May and June saw temperatures rebound to 0.84-3.42°C above normal.

December ended the year slightly cooler than average, offering little consolation for the overall warming trend.

The report emphasizes the growing need for heat-resilient infrastructure, early warning systems, and comprehensive climate adaptation strategies to protect vulnerable populations.

With Pakistan consistently ranking among countries most affected by climate change despite contributing less than 1% of global emissions, experts are calling for immediate action to combat the escalating crisis.