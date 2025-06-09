Pakistan needs a unified economic policy till 2035: Ibrahim Murad

In a call to action, Former Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad has urged Pakistan to adopt a unified and consistent national economic policy framework extending to 2035. This strategic roadmap aims to transcend political divides and provide the long-term stability necessary to unlock Pakistan’s vast potential.

“Pakistan can no longer afford economic U-turns,” Murad stated emphatically. Frequent changes to economic, tax, and fiscal policies hinder progress and erode investor confidence. A cohesive, consistent strategy extending to 2035 is crucial for attracting investment, fostering public trust, and building a foundation for sustainable transformation, he added.

Murad’s proposal outlines key pillars for a robust and enduring economic future. These include a commitment to long-term economic strategies that withstand political cycles (Economic Continuity); prioritizing digital infrastructure, tech parks, and competitiveness in software and services to build a knowledge-based economy (Technology and IT Exports); and creating a business-friendly environment that attracts long-term foreign direct investment (FDI and Export-Led Growth). Furthermore, the plan emphasizes reinforcing national values and civic behavior to strengthen social cohesion (Cultural Identity & National Etiquettes), empowering local governance and streamlining public administration for increased efficiency (Local Governments & Bureaucratic Reforms), and implementing long-term green policies to combat climate change and promote sustainable urban development (Environmental Resilience). Other key elements include aligning education with employability to ensure upward mobility for all Pakistanis (Education & Social Mobility), optimizing administrative boundaries for improved service delivery and local representation (New Provinces & Governance Units), reforming the judicial system to ensure fairness, transparency, and trust in institutions (Justice & Rule of Law), and leveraging Pakistan’s youthful population and natural beauty to drive innovation, tourism, and international goodwill (Youth, Tourism & Soft Power).

Murad emphasizes that this framework is more than just an economic agenda; it’s a national roadmap for achieving a stronger, more stable, and prosperous Pakistan. He calls upon all stakeholders, government, opposition, civil society, and the private sector, to unite in building a brighter future for the nation by 2035.