Pakistan spends less than 1% of GDP on education and health, reveals economic survey

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan spent less than one percent of its GDP on education and health during the fiscal year 2024–25, according to the latest Economic Survey released on Monday. This low investment in critical sectors has raised concerns among experts about the country’s long-term development and human capital.

The report states that only 0.8% of GDP was allocated to the education sector this year. Meanwhile, the national literacy rate stood at 60.6%. A gender gap persists, as male literacy was recorded at 68%, while female literacy lagged behind at 52.8%.

Currently, Pakistan has a total of 269 universities, of which 160 are public and 109 are private institutions. Under the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Rs61.1 billion were spent on higher education, and PhD faculty make up about 38% at the university level.

Health spending also remained below 1% of GDP. The total health budget was Rs925 billion this fiscal year. According to the report, there is only one doctor available for every 751 people in the country. However, over 20,000 new doctors were registered during the year, bringing the total to 319,000.

The number of dentists reached 39,088, while nurses stood at 138,000. Additionally, Pakistan has 46,801 midwives and 29,000 lady health workers. Despite these numbers, healthcare access remains limited in many rural areas.

There are currently 1,696 hospitals and 5,434 basic health units operating nationwide. The infant mortality rate remains a concern, with 50 out of every 1,000 infants dying each year. However, the country’s average life expectancy has improved and now stands at 67 years.