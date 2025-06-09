Pakistan’s IT sector booms with record growth in exports and innovation

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Information Technology (IT) sector has emerged as the fastest-growing part of the national economy, according to the National Economic Survey 2024–25 released on Monday. The report highlights impressive growth across exports, freelancing, and tech innovation.

IT exports jumped by 23.7% during the fiscal year, reaching $2.825 billion. In March 2025 alone, exports rose to $342 million, showing a month-on-month growth of 12.1%. This strong performance positions the IT industry as a major driver of Pakistan’s economic recovery and future growth.

The IT services sector posted the highest trade surplus of $2.4 billion. Notably, freelancers played a vital role by contributing $400 million in foreign exchange. Over 1,900 startups have now completed training at National Incubation Centers, reflecting a maturing startup ecosystem.

In addition, more than 12,000 women have been empowered through tech and entrepreneurship programs, marking a key step toward gender inclusion in the digital economy. These efforts are helping build a diverse and skilled tech workforce for the future.

The telecom sector also showed strong results, generating revenues of Rs803 billion. The number of telecom users rose to 199.9 million, with teledensity reaching 81.3%. The sector contributed Rs271 billion to the national exchequer, further strengthening its role in the digital economy.

To support continued growth and enhance cybersecurity, Pakistan has formed a Pakistan-China IT Working Group. This move signals stronger international cooperation and a shared focus on expanding digital infrastructure. Overall, the survey shows that the IT sector is a powerful engine for exports, jobs, and innovation in Pakistan.