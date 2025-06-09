Bilawal Bhutto slams Indian aggression at Chatham house, urges global action

LONDON – A high-level Pakistani parliamentary delegation, led by former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, addressed key concerns about South Asian security at Chatham House in London on June 9, 2025. The roundtable included experts from British think tanks, academia, and policymakers, as Pakistan presented its stance on rising regional tensions. Chatham House, the UK’s top foreign policy institute, hosted the meeting.

Bilawal condemned what he called India’s “unprovoked military aggression,” warning that such actions pose a serious threat to peace in the region. He stated that India’s actions violate Pakistan’s sovereignty, international law, and the UN Charter. According to him, any attempt to force a new normal in South Asia through aggression must be resisted firmly and collectively.

The delegation made it clear that Pakistan’s armed forces, backed by the nation’s public, responded strongly to Indian provocations. They said Pakistan had effectively countered any hostile moves and would continue to protect its territorial integrity. The team emphasized that peace could not be achieved through unilateral military actions or political coercion.

Moreover, Bilawal strongly criticized India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it an alarming step that weaponizes water. He warned that such a move violates international norms and sets a dangerous precedent for global water security. He urged the global community to take urgent notice of the situation and press India to uphold its treaty obligations.

Another major point of discussion was the longstanding Jammu and Kashmir dispute. Bilawal stated that the unresolved issue continues to block lasting peace in the region. He called for international support to promote meaningful dialogue, respect for human rights, and adherence to global commitments.

The Pakistani delegation included senior political figures like Musadik Malik, Sherry Rehman, Hina Rabbani Khar, Khurram Dastgir, Faisal Sabzwari, and others. Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK, Dr Mohammad Faisal, also attended the session. Together, they urged the international community to take a firm stand to promote peace and stability in South Asia.