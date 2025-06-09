Drive safe: NHMP issues travel advisory as eid holidays wind down

ISLAMABAD – As the Eidul Azha holidays near their end, the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has issued a travel advisory, urging citizens to take extra precautions while returning to their destinations.

The advisory comes in anticipation of heavy traffic on national highways and motorways. NHMP officials expect a significant rise in vehicle volume and have asked drivers to remain cautious and follow road safety rules during their journeys.

Travelers are advised to inspect their vehicles thoroughly before setting off. The NHMP recommends checking essential elements such as engine oil, water levels, brakes, and tire pressure. Ensuring vehicle fitness can prevent unnecessary breakdowns and accidents.

Moreover, drivers are urged to fasten their seat belts at all times. The NHMP emphasized the importance of staying alert, suggesting drivers rest well before beginning long journeys and take a break every two to two-and-a-half hours to avoid fatigue.

Driving while sleepy or tired poses a serious risk to all road users. The Motorway Police stressed that staying focused and well-rested is key to safe travel, especially during the post-holiday rush.

For any assistance or emergencies on the road, travelers can contact the Motorway Police by dialing their helpline at 130. The NHMP assured that officers will be actively patrolling to assist commuters and ensure smooth traffic flow.