Strong 6.5- magnitude earthquake shakes Bogotá, sends residents fleeing

BOGOTÁ – A powerful earthquake struck Colombia’s capital, Bogotá, early Sunday morning, causing panic among residents who rushed out of buildings and into open streets for safety. The tremor sent shockwaves through the city, waking people and triggering emergency alarms.

According to Colombia’s Geological Service, the earthquake measured 6.5 on the Richter scale, while the US Geological Survey (USGS) recorded it at 6.3. The epicenter was near Paratebueno, about 170 kilometers east of Bogotá, in central Colombia, a region known for seismic activity.

Scenes of fear unfolded across the capital, with many residents fleeing in pyjamas. Parents comforted scared children, and several people searched for pets that had run off during the quake. “It was very strong,” said an elderly woman, who hurried down multiple flights of stairs to reach safety.

Fortunately, early reports show the city escaped major damage. Bogotá Mayor Carlos Galán confirmed there were no serious injuries, except for one person treated for an anxiety attack. He also reported minor building damage and brief power outages that have since been resolved.

Colombia lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region prone to frequent earthquakes. This latest quake brings back memories of the devastating 1999 tremor that killed nearly 1,200 people in central Colombia. Authorities continue to monitor the situation and have warned of possible aftershocks in the coming days.

Officials are urging residents to remain calm but alert, follow safety guidelines, and report any structural issues to local authorities as assessments continue.