Clashes erupt in Los Angeles as Trump sends national guard over immigration protests

Violence erupted in downtown Los Angeles after President Donald Trump ordered the National Guard to confront protesters opposing a wave of immigration raids. The deployment sparked widespread unrest, with tear gas, rubber bullets, and flash bangs used near the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building and along the 101 Freeway.

Protesters set a self-driving vehicle on fire and blocked major roads, as clashes with LAPD officers escalated. Demonstrators waved flags and chanted slogans, marking the third straight day of protests against the controversial immigration sweeps, which have led to dozens of arrests across California.

Governor Gavin Newsom immediately condemned the move, calling the deployment illegal and unconstitutional. He accused Trump of abusing power and trying to create a crisis for political gain. “These are the acts of a dictator, not a president,” Newsom said during a televised interview, promising legal action against the federal government.

Meanwhile, several injuries were reported during the protests, including Australian journalist Lauren Tomasi, who was hit by a rubber bullet while reporting live. The moment was caught on camera, drawing international attention. Despite the incident, Tomasi later confirmed she was not seriously injured.

Over 100 people have been arrested across the state, with major protests also reported in San Francisco. Immigration advocates claim that even legal residents and visa holders have been wrongly detained in the raids. Vanessa Cárdenas of America’s Voice said the administration is using immigration enforcement as a political weapon.

Trump defended the deployment under Title 10 of the U.S. Code, but legal experts argue the law requires state governor approval, which Newsom did not give. As tensions rise, 300 National Guard troops remain active in Los Angeles, with 500 Marines on standby. Meanwhile, Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum urged the U.S. to pursue reform over force.