Pakistan’s J-35 jet deal boosts Chinese defence stocks and shakes regional air power

Chinese defence stocks soared on Monday after Pakistan confirmed it will buy the advanced J-35 stealth fighter jets from China. The official announcement, shared by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last week on social media, ended weeks of speculation and immediately impacted financial markets.

Shares of AVIC Shenyang Aircraft Co., which builds the J-35, surged to their daily limit of 10% in Shanghai. Other defence firms also jumped, with Aerospace Nanhu Electronic Information Technology Co. gaining as much as 15%, according to Bloomberg. The news comes as Pakistani pilots are already in China receiving training for the jets.

The J-35A is China’s second fifth-generation fighter after the J-20 and is packed with cutting-edge features. It includes stealth technology, advanced AESA radar, and electro-optical sensors that help pilots detect threats and strike with precision. Analysts say the aircraft’s design significantly reduces radar detection, giving Pakistan a new edge in modern aerial warfare.

Additionally, the jet can carry long-range PL-15 and PL-17 air-to-air missiles, making it powerful in beyond-visual-range combat. The J-35A is powered by either Russian RD-93 or Chinese WS-19 engines, and can fly at speeds over 1,360 miles per hour. With pilot training underway, deliveries may begin as early as August this year.

Pakistan plans to use the J-35A to replace its aging fleet of F-16s and Mirage jets. According to defence expert Brandon J. Weichert, the new fighters will strengthen Pakistan’s ability to counter Indian air defences and conduct long-range strike missions. This move could potentially shift the air power balance in South Asia.