President Zardari warns hindutva ideology threatens peace across south asia

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday raised alarm over the growing influence of the Hindutva ideology in India, warning that it poses serious risks to peace and stability across the entire South Asian region. He expressed grave concern over increasing intolerance and violence against minorities—particularly Muslims and Christians—in India under the ruling nationalist agenda.

The president made these remarks while addressing a gathering of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders and workers at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. During the meeting, he extended Eid greetings and praised party workers for their unwavering commitment and support, especially during challenging times. “Our workers are our strength,” he said, acknowledging their loyalty and sacrifices.

President Zardari emphasized that Pakistan must remain united and focused on national development. He urged leaders and citizens alike to stay devoted to the country and work collectively toward building a stronger economy. “We must work with sincerity for our land and lay strong foundations for economic stability,” he added.

He also underscored the untapped potential in Pakistan, particularly in agriculture, which he called the backbone of the national economy. He stressed the need for comprehensive policies to modernize and expand the agriculture sector as a means to boost national prosperity.

In his remarks on regional dynamics, President Zardari cautioned that the growing religious extremism in India not only endangers its own diverse society but also poses a long-term threat to neighboring countries. He reaffirmed that Muslims have deep historical, cultural, and religious roots in the subcontinent and warned against efforts to marginalize them through divisive ideologies like Hindutva.