Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif calls turkish president to extend Eid-ul-adha greetings

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a cordial telephonic conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, extending warm Eid-ul-Adha greetings and best wishes to him, his family, and the people of Türkiye.

The leaders reaffirmed their deep-rooted fraternal ties and expressed a strong commitment to further enhancing cooperation between Pakistan and Türkiye in all areas of mutual interest. Both sides reiterated their unwavering support for each other on issues of national significance, emphasizing the importance of continued solidarity and strategic partnership.

They also reviewed progress on decisions made during their recent high-level meetings and agreed to accelerate their implementation for mutual benefit. Regional and global developments, particularly the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, were also discussed in detail, with both leaders stressing the need for a united response from the Muslim world.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked President Erdoğan for his principled and steadfast support during the recent tensions between Pakistan and India. President Erdoğan, in turn, conveyed his heartfelt Eid wishes and expressed deep appreciation for the people of Pakistan.

Earlier the same day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also called the Sultan of Oman, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, to convey Eid-ul-Adha greetings. During the call, the Prime Minister underlined the importance of deepening bilateral cooperation with Oman in various sectors, including trade, energy, and investment. He also thanked the Sultan for Oman’s balanced and supportive stance during the recent Pakistan-India crisis.