Gunmen attack Colombia’s Miguel Uribe during campaign, suspect arrested

Miguel Uribe, a Colombian senator and potential presidential candidate for the 2026 elections, was seriously wounded in a shooting during his election campaign in Bogotá. According to his wife, Uribe is fighting for his life in hospital after being shot from behind by armed attackers at a public park in the Fontibón area.

Uribe, 39, belongs to the opposition conservative Democratic Center party, founded by former President Álvaro Uribe, although the two are not related. The party strongly condemned the attack and described it as a grave incident. Videos circulating on social media showed Uribe bleeding from a head wound while receiving medical aid.

Colombia’s Defense Minister Pedro Sánchez confirmed that police have arrested one suspect in connection with the attack. Authorities are investigating if others were involved. The government has offered a reward of nearly $730,000 for information leading to further arrests.

President Gustavo Petro’s office condemned the violence in strong terms and demanded a full and transparent investigation. Petro, a left-wing leader, expressed condolences to Uribe’s family, acknowledging the deep pain caused by such violence. He later revealed the arrested suspect is a minor and said security lapses might also be examined as part of the inquiry.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned the assassination attempt and blamed Petro’s inflammatory rhetoric for creating a tense environment. Miguel Uribe’s family has a tragic history connected to Colombia’s violent past; his mother, journalist Diana Turbay, was kidnapped and killed during a rescue operation linked to drug lord Pablo Escobar in 1991.

Colombia continues to face decades-long conflict involving left-wing rebels, right-wing paramilitary groups, and criminal gangs, making political violence an ongoing concern.