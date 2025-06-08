PM Shehbaz greets Oman’s Sultan on Eid, highlights unity, peace, and stronger ties

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman to extend warm Eid-ul-Adha greetings. During the call, the two leaders expressed heartfelt prayers for the unity of the Muslim Ummah and peace for the suffering people of Gaza. Both emphasized the importance of solidarity in challenging global times.

PM Shehbaz expressed deep appreciation for Oman’s neutral and balanced stance during recent tensions between Pakistan and India. He commended the Sultan’s support for dialogue and de-escalation, calling it a “voice of wisdom” during a sensitive time. The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of boosting cooperation with Oman in trade, energy, and regional stability.

In a sign of growing bilateral goodwill, PM Shehbaz renewed his invitation for the Sultan to visit Pakistan. Sultan Haitham bin Tariq warmly accepted the invitation, saying he looked forward to further strengthening historic relations between the two nations.

Separately, the Prime Minister reached out to all four provincial chief ministers, offering Eid greetings and exchanging warm messages. He spoke with Maryam Nawaz (Punjab), Murad Ali Shah (Sindh), Ali Amin Gandapur (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), and Sarfraz Bugti (Balochistan). All leaders thanked the Prime Minister and reciprocated his Eid wishes with prayers for national peace and prosperity.

PM Shehbaz also shared Eid greetings with top federal officials, including National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Education Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Communications Minister Abdul Aleem Khan. Each of them expressed gratitude, sending best wishes for the Prime Minister’s health, success, and leadership.