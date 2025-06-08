Day two of eid: sacrifices, feasts, and family gatherings across Pakistan

On the second day of Eid al-Adha, Muslims across the country continue to follow the tradition of Prophet Ibrahim by offering animal sacrifices in the name of Allah. The spirit of sacrifice remains strong, as families who were guests yesterday are now becoming hosts, celebrating the day with feasts and gatherings.

Homes are filled with delicious traditional dishes, and guests enjoy friendly conversations while making the most of the holiday. As the celebrations carry on, today’s focus also shifts towards hospitality and community bonding through food and shared joy.

However, health experts have advised people to enjoy Eid feasts in moderation. They recommend being mindful of portion sizes and avoiding overeating, especially when it comes to heavy meals rich in meat and fat.

Doctors specifically advise patients with diabetes, high blood pressure, cholesterol issues, or heart conditions to be extra cautious. They suggest limiting the intake of organ meats like liver, kidneys, and brain, and also advise reducing the use of ghee, oil, and strong spices in food preparation.

Eid is a time of joy and sharing, but maintaining a balance between celebration and health is essential. Experts urge everyone to enjoy the blessings of Eid while also taking care of their well-being.