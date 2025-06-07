Karachi hit by two more quakes as Landhi fault line remains active

KARACHI – Two more low-intensity earthquakes struck Karachi on Friday morning, raising the total number of tremors recorded in the last six days to 32. The ongoing seismic activity has sparked growing concern among city residents.

According to Express News, the first earthquake had its epicenter near DHA (Malir), while the second originated in the Malir district. Both tremors were felt early in the day and caused mild panic, especially in already affected areas.

Just hours earlier, residents of Cattle Colony and nearby neighborhoods reported tremors that prompted many to rush out of their homes, reciting prayers in fear of a larger quake. The repeated tremors have disrupted daily life in parts of the city.

Officials from the National Tsunami Centre have confirmed that the Landhi fault line remains active and may continue to trigger mild earthquakes. Director Ameer Haider Laghari explained that underground tectonic movements are slowly releasing energy, causing these frequent tremors.

Despite the ongoing activity, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has assured that these small quakes are not warning signs of a major disaster. Experts consider them part of a natural geological process rather than an imminent threat.

Nevertheless, authorities urge residents to stay cautious and informed. They recommend basic earthquake safety steps, such as preparing emergency kits and securing heavy furniture, especially in high-risk zones like Malir and Landhi.