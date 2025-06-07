Field marshal Asim Munir spends Eidul Azha with troops at LoC

RAWALPINDI – Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), celebrated Eidul Azha with troops stationed at forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC), showing solidarity with soldiers on the frontline.

The visit began with Eid prayers, where special prayers were offered for Pakistan’s peace, stability, and prosperity, as well as for the martyrs who sacrificed their lives defending the country. Field Marshal Munir personally extended warm Eid greetings to officers and soldiers.

He praised the troops for their professional excellence, strong morale, and dedication. The COAS stated that celebrating Eid away from home reflects their deep commitment to the nation’s defence. He emphasized that such service, though difficult, is a matter of pride and national importance.

During the visit, Field Marshal Munir also commended the formation’s performance in operations like Marqa-e-Haq and Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos. He paid tribute to the martyrs and Ghazis, highlighting their crucial role in securing Pakistan’s future.

While speaking to the troops, he expressed full confidence in the army’s operational readiness and praised their timely and bold response to Indian ceasefire violations. He assured them of the nation’s trust and respect for their role in safeguarding borders.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir, the COAS stressed that the struggle of the Kashmiri people would not be forgotten. He called for resolving the dispute according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people and the UN Security Council resolutions.