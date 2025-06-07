PM Shehbaz exchanges eid greetings with Malaysian, Tajik leaders

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held phone conversations with Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on the occasion of Eidul Azha, exchanging warm greetings and good wishes.

During the call with the Tajik President, PM Shehbaz thanked him and his government for the generous hospitality extended during his recent visit to Dushanbe. He also congratulated Tajikistan on successfully hosting the global conference on glacier protection.

The Prime Minister praised Tajikistan’s balanced stance during the recent Pakistan-India tension and reaffirmed that Pakistan has always worked to promote peace and stability in the region. He noted that Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire with India through the mediation efforts of the United States and friendly countries.

Moreover, PM Shehbaz reiterated his invitation to President Emomali Rahmon to visit Pakistan soon for an official visit aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade and regional security.

In a separate phone call with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the two leaders exchanged Eid greetings and prayed for the unity and prosperity of the Muslim Ummah, along with peace for the oppressed people of Palestine.

PM Shehbaz appreciated Malaysia’s principled and balanced position on the Pakistan-India situation. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to peace and regional stability and stressed that meaningful dialogue with India on all outstanding issues, including Kashmir, is the only viable path forward. He also expressed his wish to visit Malaysia later this year.