Gas cylinder blast in Mardan claims six lives, including children

MARDAN – A tragic gas cylinder explosion in Aram Colony, Mardan, left six people dead and two others injured after the roof of a two-storey house collapsed on Saturday.

According to rescue officials, the explosion caused significant structural damage, triggering the collapse that buried several family members under the debris. Rescue 1122 teams responded swiftly after receiving the emergency call.

The victims included 36-year-old Fawad, his wife, and two children, along with 25-year-old Shah Fahad and 8-year-old Tooba. The injured children were identified as 5-year-old Ayesha and 5-year-old Dua, both currently receiving treatment.

Deputy Commissioner Azmatullah Wazir, District Emergency Officer Syed Shoaib Mansoor, and Assistant Commissioner Junaid Khalid personally monitored the rescue efforts throughout the operation.

More than 100 Rescue 1122 personnel took part in the challenging seven-hour mission, successfully retrieving all victims and transporting them to the nearest hospital for medical assistance.

This tragic incident highlights the urgent need for gas safety awareness, especially in residential areas. Authorities are expected to investigate the cause of the explosion and ensure preventive measures are in place to avoid similar disasters.