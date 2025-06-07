Bangladesh to hold National elections in april 2026, announces PM Yunus

DHAKA – Bangladesh’s de facto Prime Minister Muhammad Yunus has announced that the country will hold its next general elections in the first half of April 2026. The announcement came during a televised address to the nation on the eve of Eidul Azha.

Yunus, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, said the Election Commission will soon release a detailed roadmap for the polls. He emphasized the government’s commitment to creating a fair and peaceful environment that allows for wide participation by political parties and the public.

He acknowledged the nation’s deep interest in the timing of the elections, adding that flawed polls in the past led to long-lasting political crises. “Every time power was gained through a rigged election, it dragged the country backwards,” Yunus stated, blaming past regimes for turning democratic processes into a tool of oppression.

The prime minister said the current administration’s core mission is based on three pillars: reform, justice, and elections. He added that visible progress would be achieved in these areas by Eidul Fitr next year, especially in holding trials related to the July mass uprising.

Yunus also stressed the need for institutional reform, especially in bodies related to election oversight. “If these institutions cannot ensure good governance, then all sacrifices made by the public and students will be in vain,” he warned.

In conclusion, he expressed hope for the freest, fairest, and most inclusive elections in the country’s history. “We want elections that honor the sacrifices of our martyrs and restore faith in democracy,” he said, urging all political parties to come forward and participate actively.