Karachi women lead Eidul Adha preparations with culinary passion and festive spirit

KARACHI – As Eidul Azha arrives, women across Karachi have completed their three-day marathon of preparations, taking charge of everything from home decoration to cooking and kids’ outfits. While men focused on buying sacrificial animals, women worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure a joyful and flavourful celebration.

A day before Eid, homemakers deep-cleaned their refrigerators and freezers to store sacrificial meat safely. Spice markets like Jodia Bazaar saw heavy footfall, as women stocked up on essential ingredients for biryani, karhai, barbecue, and pulao — the signature Eid dishes.

Zakia, a resident of Scheme 33, shared her enthusiasm with The Express Tribune, saying, “I’ve cleaned the kitchen, arranged the dishes, and even prepared my Eid outfit. From morning till night, the kitchen will be my battlefield, but that’s what makes Eid beautiful.”

Similarly, Razia from Gulshan-e-Iqbal said she crushed special spices herself and made sure everything was ready before the holiday rush. “There’s no maid help on Eid day, so we’re ready to do everything ourselves. I even visited the salon to feel fresh and festive,” she added.

Adding a light-hearted twist, Hufsa, excited about the Eid cooking frenzy, said, “My message to all young girls is simple: if you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen!” Her humor reflects the cheerful mood as families look forward to meaty feasts and shared celebrations.

Meanwhile, social media is buzzing with recipe ideas and food photos, as many young women are experimenting with new dishes. From traditional favorites to modern twists, Karachi’s kitchens are bursting with aroma and excitement, keeping the true spirit of Eidul Azha alive.