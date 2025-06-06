Ajoka team returns after a triumphant tour of China

Ajoka returned on Sunday after a very successful tour of China. The group participated in the 2nd South and Southeast Asia Drams Festival held in Kunming China by the Yunnan Arts University. Ajoka presented its well-known play “Jhalli Kithay Javay” at the grand closing ceremony of the Festival on 30 May. The play received prolonged applause from a packed in Yunnan Arts Council Hall audience, which included theatre scholars, artists, students and Yunnan province government officials.

Ajoka’s actors included Nirvaan Nadeem and Erum Navaee. They were joined by the School of Drama students of the Yunnan Arts University.

The play was performed in Punjabi with simultaneous Chinese translation. The Punjabi folk theatre style of the play was further enriched by the use of traditional Chinese drum and flute and became a fine example of Pak-China cultural collaboration. Writer and director of the play, Shahid Nadeem, said this was perhaps the first time that Pakistani and Chinese artists had collaborated on a theatre production at a festival. He praised the contribution of Chinese actors and technicians in making the play a great success. Ajoka Institute director and lead actor of the play Nirvaan Nadeem said he was very much inspired by the warm audience response and praise from Yunnan Arts University students and teachers. Erum Navaee, who played “Jhalli” in the play, said she was overwhelmed by the emotion filled response of the audience. She said she learned a lot by working with the Chinese actors.

Other plays presented on the closing day included an ecological musical by Yunnan University students and a colourful dance drama by a group from Thailand.

Earlier the Yunnan Arts University Principal gave a special banquette lunch for the Ajoka team which was attended by university leaders and scholars. Ajoka also held workshop sessions for Chinese drama students and scholars on the opening day of the festival.