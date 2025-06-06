‘Stranger Things 5’ breaks Netflix records months before debut

‘Stranger Things 5’ is already breaking records months before it begins streaming on the streaming platform Netflix.

Netflix has reported that the release date announcement video has racked up 250 million impressions across its platforms within just four days.

According to the streamer, this marks the highest number of impressions for any comparable announcement in that timeframe in Netflix’s history.

The ‘Stranger Things 5’ release date announcement video was released on May 31 at Netflix’s annual Tudum event.

The upcoming season is the final season of the hit show created by the Duffer Brothers.

‘Stranger Things 5’ will be streamed in three parts, with the first four episodes set to stream on November 26.

The second part will consist of three episodes, scheduled to debut on December 25.

Netflix will stream the final episode on December 31.

The official synopsis for season 5 reads: “The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished – his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding.

As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming – and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone – the full party – standing together, one last time.” Cast members include Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink and Natalia Dyer, among others.