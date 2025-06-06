Societal cohesion imperative to root out terrorism

The sorrow was palpable across Pakistan as the nation mourned another heinous terrorist attack-this time targeting a school bus within the Khuzdar cantonment in Balochistan.

The brutal assault that left six innocent people dead, including three schoolchildren and over 40 others injured on May 22 last, had once again spotlighted the callousness of miscreants who indiscriminately target innocent and vulnerable citizens.

This despicable act of terrorism is not an isolated incident but a part of a sinister pattern of anti-Pakistan sabotage activities aimed at damaging the social fabric and targeting national cohesion-the cornerstone of nation’s progress and unity. As the memory of 2014 Army Public School (APS) massacre in Peshawar still continues to haunt the national psyche, the Khuzdar school bus attack is another grim reminder of how fragile peace remains when terrorism festers under the shadows self-explained mythologies of socio-economic imbalances.

Experts pointed toward the intersection of social division, economic disparity, socioeconomic imbalances and ideological manipulation that allows terrorism to breed.But this is not all as we cannot rule out the conspiracies and sabotage activities by our enemies who are busy in destabilization activities since creation of our motherland.

It was even before the Afghan war when Indian agencies and government had been targeting Pakistan through overt and covert operations against Pakistan, including full-scale wars.

Adventures like Siachen and even 1948, 1965 and 1971 and afterwards water terrorism by India had nothing to do with prevalent notions like disparities, underdevelopment, and neglect. It was sheer an inimical agenda of the enemy which has now been tilted towards disparities and deprivation.

“The societies has now been divided by propagating illiteracy, unemployment and poverty. Although these problems exist everywhere in the world, yet in countries like Pakistan with low literacy and awareness rate, people are easily swayed,” remarked Dr. Syed Akhtar Ali Shah, former IGP and Home Secretary.

He stressed that educated youth represent hope and a threat to terrorists’ dark ambitions. “The enemy’s systematically targeting our less educated and exploiting them in the name of religion through a calculated strategy is a major challenge.”

Dr. Akhtar Ali Shah further highlighted how foreign influences, particularly the alleged involvement of Indian proxies using outlaw terror groups like TTP and BLA, have exploited people in Balochistan and KP.

“Since, swift development under CPEC had shaken hostile forces, they started using terrorism as a tool used to derail progress on CPEC projects,” he said. Mentioning to recent visit of Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar to China as successful where he said, the DPM rightly protected Pakistan’s geopolitical and strategic interests during the meeting with Chinese and Afghan Foreign Minister. “We hope, these trilateral talks would help strengthen security cooperation between the three countries.”

Former President of Supreme Court Bar Association, Qazi Muhammad Anwar underscored role of the governments and civil society to overcome challenges like inequalities and disparities.

“Discontent among underprivileged communities provide a breeding ground for extremist ideologies that promise false redemption through violence and pessimism rhetoric,” he said. “Social cohesion and equal opportunities are not just democratic ideals but necessary tools in the fight against terrorism.”

Saima Hanif, a university lecturer, highlighted how lack of development and sports facilities in tribal and remote regions contributes to radicalization. “Youth need positive engagement, not alienation,” she said. “The revival of hujra culture, cinema, and traditional sports were key to defeating terrorism.”

She stressed the importance of community-based efforts like seminars, awareness campaigns, and educational reforms to reshape public narratives and counter extremists’ propaganda.

“The role of civil society, educators, parliamentarians, and religious leaders is critical in rebuilding trust and promoting a culture of peace and mutual coexistence,” she added. Ikhtair Wali Khan, Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Information and KP Affairs, pointed out the significant strides made after the 2014 APS tragedy by the then government of Nawaz Sharif.

“From formulation of National Action Plan (NAP) to the establishment of NACTA and speedy anti-terrorism courts, the state had taken decisive action to cripple terror organizations including TTP,” he said.

He mentioned that the PML-N government has prioritized youth engagement by offering free laptops, scholarships, and soft loans through youth empowerment programs. “Such initiatives not only empower but also insulate young minds from extremist influence.”

Experts believe that defeating terrorism and extremism demands a multi-pronged strategy with all stakeholders judiciously playing their role. “Defeating terrorism is more than a security operation. It needs complete societal transformation rooted in education, economic justice and national unity,” they opined. “Educational reforms introducing a unified curriculum that emphasizes tolerance, critical thinking and national identity are equally important.”

The time has come to adopt a holistic approach based on ‘carrot and stick’ strategy. The hardened criminals and deeply entrenched miscreants must be wiped out with the use of force, and those ready to shun enmities must be engaged. A proactive, inclusive and united front can be a proper way forward as terrorism thrives in divided societies but dies down in united ones.