Pakistan muslim league-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique falls ill, doctors advise rest

Former Federal Minister and senior Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique experienced a sudden health setback due to an elevated heart rate, prompting his admission to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) for immediate evaluation and treatment.

After being shifted to PIC, Rafique underwent several medical tests including an ECG and other cardiac examinations to assess his heart condition. The medical team closely monitored his vitals to ensure stability.

Professor Bilal Mohiuddin, Executive Director of PIC, later confirmed that Rafique’s condition had improved considerably following prompt treatment, allowing for his discharge. He emphasized that although the initial symptoms caused concern, the tests came back positive, showing no severe abnormalities.

Doctors have strongly advised Khawaja Saad Rafique to maintain mental calmness and avoid stress, alongside adequate rest, to support his recovery and prevent any further cardiac complications.