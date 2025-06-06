Punjab: CTD arrests 3 terrorists working for indian spy agency RAW

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab carried out a significant intelligence-based operation, arresting three terrorists linked to the Indian intelligence agency RAW. The operation took place in Pathan Colony on Jhang Road, where authorities recovered a large cache of weapons and explosive materials.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the arrested suspects had planned coordinated attacks on important public places in Lahore, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, and Pakpattan during the Eid festival, aiming to create widespread chaos and instability. The terrorists are affiliated with the extremist group Fitna-ul-Khawarij and have been working under RAW’s guidance.

Further investigations revealed that the suspects had multiple secret meetings with RAW operatives in Srinagar and Rajasthan, where they received instructions and logistical support. Along with heavy quantities of explosives, detonators, and firearms, communication devices were also seized.

The suspects were identified as Azam from Manchanabad, Amjad from Pakpattan, and Manzoor from Bahawalnagar. They had been actively transmitting detailed maps of sensitive locations to RAW handlers via WhatsApp to facilitate their plans.

The CTD Faisalabad has registered a formal case against the accused and has launched an extensive probe to dismantle the network and prevent any future attacks.