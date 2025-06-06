Pakistan rejects Indian PM’s remarks on Kashmir, condemns human rights violations

Pakistan strongly rejected the misleading and baseless statements made by India’s Prime Minister regarding the situation in Indian-held Jammu and Kashmir. According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, these remarks aim to divert global attention from serious and ongoing human rights abuses in the occupied region.

Pakistan expressed deep concern over the Indian PM’s repeated accusations against Pakistan in the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 tourists, stating no credible evidence has been provided. The spokesperson emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir remains an internationally recognized disputed territory. Its final status should be determined according to relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and the will of the Kashmiri people.

The Foreign Office dismissed India’s development claims in the occupied territory, highlighting the unprecedented military presence, suppression of fundamental freedoms, arbitrary detentions, and systematic attempts to alter the region’s demographic composition—actions violating international laws including the Fourth Geneva Convention.

Pakistan reaffirmed its principled support for the legitimate struggle of Kashmiris to attain their rights and dignity. It urged the international community, including the United Nations and human rights organizations, to hold India accountable for its oppressive policies.

The spokesperson concluded by calling on the global community to ensure that the Kashmiri people can exercise their inalienable right to self-determination as guaranteed by the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.