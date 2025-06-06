Nawaz Sharif praises Shahbaz’s leadership and Asim Munir’s promotion to field marshal

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif has praised Pakistan’s victory in the recent conflict with India under the leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. He said that General Asim Munir deserved the prestigious rank of Field Marshal due to his excellent war strategy.

Nawaz Sharif performed Eid prayers in London and met with PML-N workers afterward. During the meeting, party workers sang the party anthem for him. Speaking to the supporters, Nawaz Sharif expressed confidence that Pakistan is moving in the right direction and praised Shahbaz Sharif for significantly improving the country’s economy.

He said, “Pakistan won the war under Shahbaz Sharif’s leadership. Field Marshal Asim Munir’s outstanding military strategy secured victory against India. The Army Chief defeated India.”

Regarding Punjab, Nawaz Sharif lauded Maryam Nawaz’s leadership, noting that the Punjab government launched many new projects and is working tirelessly for the welfare of the people. He also highlighted the significant margin of victory in Sambarial as a sign of public trust in the government.

Recently, the government promoted General Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal in recognition of his exceptional strategy during Operation Banyan Marsous, which successfully defeated the enemy. The federal cabinet approved this historic promotion.