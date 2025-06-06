Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus declares april 2026 election date

Muhammad Yunus, the interim head of Bangladesh, announced in a national address that general elections will be held in the first two weeks of April 2026. This marks a significant step toward restoring political stability and democratic rule in the country after months of uncertainty.

Yunus informed the nation that the Bangladesh Election Commission will soon release the full schedule for the upcoming elections. He stressed that the interim government, which took charge on the mandate of implementing reforms and justice, has been working diligently to prepare the country for a free, fair, and transparent election process. He further assured that by Eid-ul-Fitr, substantial progress will be made in justice reforms and governance.

Earlier, Yunus had mentioned that elections could be held anytime between December 2025 and June 2026. The announcement of an April timeframe now provides much-needed clarity to the public and political stakeholders, easing concerns about prolonged political uncertainty.

This development comes in the aftermath of a violent popular uprising in August 2025, which led to the fleeing of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajed to India amid growing unrest. Following this upheaval, Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus was appointed as the interim leader to oversee the country’s transition. His leadership is seen as crucial in guiding Bangladesh back to democratic governance and stability.

The international community is watching closely as Bangladesh prepares for elections that could reshape the nation’s political landscape after a turbulent period.