Shehbaz sharif received with royal protocol by Saudi crown prince

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was warmly received by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a special luncheon held in his honour. The Crown Prince personally drove the Prime Minister to the venue, highlighting the depth of respect and goodwill between the two nations.

The informal yet meaningful gathering featured top leaders from across the Middle East, including members of the Saudi Cabinet and key figures from both civil and military leadership. During the luncheon, Prime Minister Shehbaz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman engaged in informal conversation, further strengthening their personal rapport.

The Prime Minister’s status as chief guest is seen as a symbol of Pakistan’s growing diplomatic importance and the long-standing brotherly ties between the two countries. According to Saudi media, the leaders exchanged Eid greetings and reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation in various sectors.

The meeting took place at the prestigious Mina Palace and was also attended by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir. Discussions focused on bolstering cooperation in trade, investment, energy, and regional stability.

Earlier, the Prime Minister and the Field Marshal performed Umrah. In a rare gesture of honour, the door of the Holy Kaaba was opened especially for them. This spiritual moment added to the significance of the Prime Minister’s visit, marking it as both a diplomatic and religious milestone.