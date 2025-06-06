Two indian-backed terrorists killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

Security forces killed two Indian-sponsored terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Kolpur, Kachhi District of Balochistan. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed the successful mission on Friday. The operation was launched after receiving solid information about the presence of militants in the area. These militants belonged to the proxy group “Fitna al Hindustan.”

According to ISPR, the troops quickly moved to the terrorists’ location. A fierce gun battle followed. As a result, both terrorists were killed on the spot. The military stated that these men were involved in multiple attacks planned and backed by India. Their elimination marks a significant success for the ongoing counter-terrorism efforts.

Moreover, security forces found a large number of weapons and ammunition at the site. This discovery suggests the terrorists were preparing for more violence. ISPR highlighted that these individuals posed a serious threat to peace in the region. Their removal helps restore safety in Balochistan.

Meanwhile, the area is being cleared through sanitisation operations. Troops are ensuring that no other threats remain hidden nearby. The forces are scanning the surroundings and searching for possible hideouts. These efforts aim to secure the district fully.

ISPR also reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong stand against Indian-sponsored terrorism. They promised that every terrorist and their backers will be brought to justice. The army remains alert and ready to defend the country from such threats.