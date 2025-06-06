Tom Cruise demands record $40 million salary for next ‘Top Gun’ movie, studios in shock

Tom Cruise has shocked Hollywood with a massive salary demand for his next film. The 62-year-old star reportedly wants between $35 million and $40 million upfront to return as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun 3. This huge ask is causing delays in the movie’s development.

Studio executives are currently working on the script, but they have not yet presented it to Cruise. An insider revealed that once the script is ready, it will be shared with Tom for his thoughts. The hope is that he will agree to star and schedule the filming soon.

Negotiations over Cruise’s pay are expected to continue if he agrees to join the project. However, sources say his salary demand is so high it could risk the future of the franchise, as the studio may not want to proceed without him. Cruise holds strong influence in Hollywood and has the power to shape the film’s fate.

Unlike the last Top Gun movie where Cruise accepted a lower upfront salary but earned big through profit sharing, this time the deal structure will change. Industry insiders say Tom has proven himself and deserves the hefty upfront payment he is asking for.

If the third Top Gun installment moves forward, filming might begin in spring 2026, with a planned release date in May 2027. Fans will be waiting eagerly to see if Cruise’s demands will be met and if Maverick will return to the big screen.