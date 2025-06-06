China seeks stronger ties with Canada amid trade disputes

China has expressed its desire to rebuild strong ties with Canada amid ongoing trade tensions between Beijing and several Western countries. Chinese Premier Li Qiang told Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday that China sees no deep-rooted conflict between the two nations. He urged more dialogue to ease concerns on both sides.

The phone call followed recent efforts by Beijing to reduce economic friction. Just a day earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a promising conversation that hinted at a possible thaw in U.S.-China trade tensions. China appears to be expanding this diplomatic outreach to other key partners, including Canada.

Li’s outreach comes months after Beijing imposed over $2.6 billion in tariffs on Canadian goods. These tariffs were a direct response to Canada’s levies on Chinese electric vehicles, steel, and aluminum. China also launched an anti-dumping investigation into Canadian canola, a major export, with findings expected in September.

Despite the tensions, China remains Canada’s second-largest trading partner after the United States. In 2024, Canadian exports to China totaled $47 billion. Li said both countries should work together to promote free trade, multilateralism, and public interest through mutual cooperation.

The timing of China’s remarks is also notable, as Canada prepares to host the upcoming G7 summit in mid-June. Last year, G7 leaders were openly critical of China’s trade practices. Now, Beijing appears to be taking a softer diplomatic tone, aiming to rebuild trust before global leaders meet again.