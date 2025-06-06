Bilawal urges U.S. to help prevent war with India, calls for peace talks

Former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with senior officials of the Trump administration in Washington. He presented Pakistan’s concerns about Indian aggression and praised the U.S. for helping achieve a recent ceasefire. During the meeting with Under Secretary of State Allison Hooker, Bilawal thanked President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for supporting peace efforts.

Bilawal emphasized that the ceasefire was only a start and not a solution. He urged the U.S. to push India toward serious peace talks. According to him, Pakistan is open to discussing terrorism, but Kashmir must also be addressed. He warned that India’s current behavior could trigger future conflict without proper evidence or accountability.

At a dinner hosted by Pakistan’s ambassador, Bilawal spoke with U.S. lawmakers from both Republican and Democratic parties. He told them that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had sent the delegation on a peace mission. He said their goal was to find long-term solutions through diplomacy, not war. He highlighted how the region remains unstable despite the ceasefire.

Moreover, Bilawal warned about India’s threat to cut off Pakistan’s water by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty. He called it an “existential threat” and said such actions could be taken as a declaration of war. He urged U.S. lawmakers to stop India from taking steps that could lead to regional instability.

In the end, Bilawal asked the U.S. government and Congress to help restart peaceful talks between India and Pakistan. He stressed the need for urgent action before tensions rise again. American lawmakers responded positively and assured their support for peace and stability in South Asia.