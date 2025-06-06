Scorching heat and smog force Pakistan’s schools to shut down

LAHORE – Climate change is keeping thousands of students in Pakistan out of classrooms as extreme heat, smog, and cold waves continue to disrupt the school year across the country. In recent years, classes have been suspended more frequently due to health risks posed by harsh weather conditions.

In May, a heatwave pushed temperatures up to 45°C in parts of Punjab, forcing many schools to start summer vacations early. Classrooms became unbearable, with students sweating through their uniforms and, in some cases, even experiencing nosebleeds. “It feels like we are sitting in a brick kiln,” said 17-year-old Hafiz Ehtesham from Lahore.

These closures have raised serious concerns among education experts. Many fear that extreme weather will worsen Pakistan’s already fragile education system. “Students are losing learning time due to heat and smog, which leads to long-term cognitive impacts,” said education activist Baela Raza Jamil. She added that even the urban middle class, not just the poor, is feeling the pressure.

The numbers are alarming. Over 26 million school-aged children are already out of school, and many of those who do attend face frequent breaks. In Punjab alone, schools closed for two weeks in November due to smog and again in May due to heat. Cold snaps, political unrest, and even cricket matches have caused additional delays.

In provinces like Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, authorities continue to shorten school hours or start vacations early to protect students. However, this safety measure comes at the cost of academic progress. In Sindh, despite parental pressure, schools remained open in May, but attendance dropped sharply. “Children’s health is at risk, and learning is suffering,” said Sadiq Hussain, a school principal in Karachi.

To tackle the crisis, experts are calling for flexible school calendars, revised exam schedules, and better infrastructure. The World Bank has supported climate-resilient school construction in Sindh, with solar panels and rooftop insulation. However, many rural schools still lack basic facilities, leaving children exposed. “Everyone is suffering,” said Ali Gohar Gandhu, a parent from Sukkur. “But education is our only hope for a better future.”