Yasir Hussain slams Nadia Khan’s drama reviews: “She’s never made one herself”

Pakistani actor, writer, and director Yasir Hussain has once again stirred controversy—this time taking aim at TV host Nadia Khan, questioning her credibility as a drama critic.

In a candid appearance on Suno TV, Yasir addressed Nadia’s ongoing review show “Kya Drama Hai”, where she ranks and critiques Pakistani dramas. His issue? “She’s never made a drama herself,” Yasir said bluntly. “So how can she teach others how it’s done?”

Yasir emphasized that he only knows Nadia Khan as a morning show host, not as an actress or drama professional. Comparing her hosting style to lighthearted morning shows of the past, he sarcastically referred to them as “Happy to You-type shows,” poking fun at their superficial nature.

He went on to mock a specific claim Nadia made during her program—that a well-known director called her to question why she rated Yasir’s drama so highly. Yasir found the story laughable. “Why would a big director waste time calling Nadia Khan to complain about a rating? And how does he even have the time to watch her show?”

Yasir also implied that the statement was just a way for Nadia to exaggerate her own importance. “Let’s be real,” he said with a smile. “This was just her way of saying: ‘See? My show matters.’”

Concluding the segment, Yasir delivered a pointed message to audiences: “Don’t take her reviews seriously. Criticism without experience doesn’t hold much weight.”

This exchange reflects a growing tension between entertainers and self-styled critics in Pakistan’s media industry—especially as more personalities take to YouTube and digital platforms to offer their unfiltered takes on mainstream content.