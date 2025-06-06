Mitchell starc stands firm on IPL exit amid India-Pakistan clash fallout

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has expressed confidence in his decision to withdraw from the Indian Premier League (IPL) following the recent India-Pakistan border clashes, regardless of any consequences he might face. The 35-year-old made the decision after growing concerns over safety and the handling of the situation by league organizers. Starc openly acknowledged that his choice was personal and that he stands by it.

The IPL had been suspended on May 9 after escalating hostilities between India and Pakistan, only to resume eight days later once the two nuclear-armed neighbors agreed to a ceasefire. Although many foreign players returned to fulfill their commitments to their franchises, Starc and fellow Australian Jake Fraser-McGurk opted out and did not participate in the remainder of the tournament.

Starc was present in Dharamsala, near the volatile India-Pakistan border, during the Delhi Capitals’ May 9 match against the Punjab Kings, which was abandoned midway, officially due to floodlight failure. Starc mentioned that he and Fraser-McGurk made an individual decision to not return to the league, underlining that it was influenced by the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the event and his own safety concerns.

Despite his withdrawal, Starc emphasized his ongoing commitment to the Delhi Capitals franchise and stressed that he does not normally pull out of tournaments once contracted. He also referred to his previous decisions to skip certain tournaments, such as the Champions Trophy in Pakistan earlier this year, due to personal reasons and a focus on international cricket.

Looking ahead, Starc remains at peace with his decision, accepting any possible backlash or repercussions that may arise. He concluded by stating that he made the choice after careful consideration and discussions back home, and is ready to move forward regardless of the outcome.