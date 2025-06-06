Actress Mishi Khan urges PEMRA to act against dramas promoting violence and obscenity

Renowned actress Mishi Khan has strongly criticized Pakistani drama serials for promoting violence and inappropriate romantic content. She has urged PEMRA to take strict action against such productions, especially singling out the drama Mun Mast Malang.

In a video message shared on Instagram, Mishi Khan questioned PEMRA’s silence on the rising trend of abusive and indecent scenes in television dramas. She expressed concern over the lack of accountability, asking whether PEMRA’s review committee was even functioning.

Mishi Khan specifically condemned Mun Mast Malang for excessive romantic scenes followed by disturbing acts of violence. She said such content sends the wrong message to society and damages the moral mindset of viewers, especially the younger generation.

She also criticized other shows like Behrupiya, saying they depict heroes who get physically close to female characters and then abuse them—only to laugh in a disturbing, villainous way afterward. “What kind of narrative are we pushing with this content?” she questioned.

Moreover, Mishi Khan took aim at actor Danish Taimoor, saying he often plays obsessive lovers who abuse their partners. She pointed out the irony of actors portraying toxic roles in dramas and later preaching morality during Ramadan shows.

In conclusion, Mishi Khan appealed to PEMRA to take immediate action against such content. She stressed that these dramas are watched in every household and have a negative impact on social behavior. “Why can’t we create dramas that actually inspire and uplift our society?” she asked.