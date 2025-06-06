Aleem Khan calls central asia-europe connectivity a ‘game changer’ for Pakistan

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has highlighted the strategic importance of enhancing road and rail connectivity between Pakistan, Central Asia, Europe, and Russia, calling it a potential “game changer” for Pakistan’s economic future.

During a meeting with Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador of Kazakhstan, the minister underscored that infrastructure development, particularly in communication networks, is a top priority for unlocking sustained economic growth in Pakistan. Abdul Aleem Khan stated that “meaningful discussions are underway with various countries” to advance this connectivity agenda, aiming to boost trade, transit, and regional integration.

The meeting included a thorough exchange on bilateral cooperation, shared economic interests, and the positive outcomes from the recent Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit, which fosters collaboration among member states in South Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East.

Abdul Aleem Khan also stressed the significance of stronger ties among major South Asian countries, emphasizing that regional collaboration would yield “positive results” for economic stability and growth. He expressed optimism about Pakistan’s improving financial situation and its active role on international platforms.

Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin warmly congratulated the minister and the Pakistani people on their recent success in the war with India, highlighting Pakistan’s leadership role within the Islamic world. He extended Eid-ul-Azha greetings and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to providing “all possible support” to Pakistan’s developmental goals.

This dialogue signals a renewed focus on Pakistan’s connectivity ambitions under the broader framework of regional economic cooperation, potentially positioning the country as a key transit corridor between Asia and Europe.